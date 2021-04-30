LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 88.0% in April

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SCD opened at $13.52 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.