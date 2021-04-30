Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 126.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.77. 10,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

