Loop Capital Raises Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $405.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.25.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $421.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.35 and a 200 day moving average of $354.51. Pool has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $426.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

