LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $218.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,781 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 219,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 433,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 80,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,091 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

