Lufax (NYSE:LU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lufax (NYSE:LU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

LU stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.90. 7,982,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24. Lufax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.