Lufax (NYSE:LU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lufax (NYSE:LU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rowe started coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.73.

NYSE:LU traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.90. 7,982,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,398. Lufax has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

