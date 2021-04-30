Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUNMF. Barclays downgraded Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 88,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,642. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

