Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $12.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

