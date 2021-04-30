Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Sells $960,300.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $960,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Keith Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 8th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $919,950.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00.
  • On Monday, March 8th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $57.10 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

