Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 243.5% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MACE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 146,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. Mace Security International has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

