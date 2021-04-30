Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 88,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mackinac Financial has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $21.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

