MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.520-0.560 EPS.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Northland Securities upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

