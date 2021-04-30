Macquarie Raises Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $55.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIX. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of SIX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,165. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

