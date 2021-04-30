MalwareChain (MALW) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, MalwareChain has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,520.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About MalwareChain

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,481,438 coins and its circulating supply is 7,423,528 coins. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MalwareChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MalwareChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

