Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%.

Shares of TUSK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 9,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.25. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

In related news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $254,655.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,433,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,678.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $291,218.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

