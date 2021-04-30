Mapfre’s (MPFRF) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPFRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MPFRF stock remained flat at $$2.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

