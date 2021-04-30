Marathon Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,359 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 1.62% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $24,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -450.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

