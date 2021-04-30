Marathon Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average of $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $617.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

