Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 103,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.8% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of MPC opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

