Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%.

Shares of MPX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.13. 20,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.32 million, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

