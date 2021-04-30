MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $618.98 Million

Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report sales of $618.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.50 million and the lowest is $578.20 million. MarineMax posted sales of $498.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 398,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,678. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,665.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 13,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

