MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $618.98 Million

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report sales of $618.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.50 million and the lowest is $578.20 million. MarineMax posted sales of $498.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 398,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,678. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,665.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 13,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit