Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price boosted by Truist from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.18.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.11. 25,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,877. Masco has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Masco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,082 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Masco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Masco by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

