Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Apr 30th, 2021

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

