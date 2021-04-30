Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,098 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

