Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $93,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88.

