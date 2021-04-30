Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit