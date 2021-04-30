Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

