Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

GH stock opened at $160.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,251.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $120,167.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,580,525.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,019 shares of company stock worth $140,288,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

