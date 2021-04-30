Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

GH stock opened at $160.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,251.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $120,167.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,580,525.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,019 shares of company stock worth $140,288,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit