Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Hits New 1-Year High at $400.03

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $400.03 and last traded at $399.96, with a volume of 22705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $389.07.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

The company has a market cap of $386.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

