Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Trading Up 6.9% After Earnings Beat

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $72.30 and last traded at $72.24. 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,517,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 249,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,239,000 after buying an additional 109,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after buying an additional 107,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Materion by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 49,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.33.

Materion Company Profile (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

