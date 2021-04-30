Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.58. 4,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,821. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Matson has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $660,239 in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

