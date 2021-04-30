Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

MXIM stock opened at $97.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $98.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,913,000 after purchasing an additional 171,885 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,558,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

