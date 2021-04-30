Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Trading Down 2%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)’s share price dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 43,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 52,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.20.
About Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
