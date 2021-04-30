McAdam LLC Invests $368,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in McDonald’s by 64.5% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 166,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in McDonald’s by 48.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 594,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $133,289,000 after buying an additional 195,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

MCD opened at $234.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.28. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

