McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Billion

Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report $5.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.05 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $22.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.72 billion to $22.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $24.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.42. 59,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,322. The stock has a market cap of $175.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.28. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $235.80.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

