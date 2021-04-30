McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

MCD opened at $235.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $235.80. The stock has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

