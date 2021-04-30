Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Short Interest Down 75.3% in April

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

REFG remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,631. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

