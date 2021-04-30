Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Short Interest Down 75.3% in April

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
REFG remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,631. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.
Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile
