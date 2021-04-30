MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

MDWD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.60.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.63. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,638. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

