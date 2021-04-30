Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.240-4.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.17.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.68. The company had a trading volume of 221,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,687. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

