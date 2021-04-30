Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MEGGF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. Meggitt has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

