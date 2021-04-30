MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of MEI Pharma worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. Research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

