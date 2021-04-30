Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMIZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $$8.27 on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

