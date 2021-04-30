Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

MBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 in the last 90 days. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Earnings History for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit