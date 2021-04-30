Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

MBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 in the last 90 days. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

