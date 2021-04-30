Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 4968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

