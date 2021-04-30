MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Cap of $93.34 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $93.34 million and $2.51 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00285492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.56 or 0.01097795 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.00713184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,161.81 or 1.00147430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,691,825,429 coins and its circulating supply is 2,522,315,636 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.