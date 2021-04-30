Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $50.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.01. 11,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,434. Methanex has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

