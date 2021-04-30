M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFBP stock remained flat at $$7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279. M&F Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

