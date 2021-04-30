MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $74.22 on Monday. MGE Energy has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $76.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

