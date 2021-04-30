MGM Resorts International (MGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend payment by 64.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MGM opened at $40.35 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,174.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

