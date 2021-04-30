MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.60. 349,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,448,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

