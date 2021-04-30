MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

MGM opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 118,764 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

